MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz says he will not be mandating an extension of the curfew that was put in place Monday following the fatal police shooting of Daunte Wright.
On Tuesday morning, Walz says that the state will not be mandating a curfew, but local governments can make that call on their own. The curfew was put in place in the Twin Cities area Monday at 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday.
Authorities say 40 people were arrested overnight in the Twin Cities for breaking curfew, fighting with police and attempted burglary during the second night of protests and unrest following the fatal police shooting of Daunte Wright. Officials say that some officers were hit with debris while clashing with demonstrators; a few suffered “minor injuries.”
Wright was pulled over for expired tabs Sunday afternoon, according to Police Chief Tim Gannon, and after officers learned of a warrant for his arrest, they asked him to exit his vehicle. Body camera footage released Monday showed Wright try to get back into his car after an officer attempted to handcuff him.
Another officer pulled out her gun and pointed it at Wright while yelling “Taser,” the video shows. She then shot Wright before saying, “Holy s**t, I just shot him.”
The officer has been placed on administrative leave and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating Wright’s death.
The incident resulted in clashes between protesters and police Sunday night. Looting and unrest also spilled into Minneapolis.
