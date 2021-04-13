UPDATE (5 a.m.): Authorities say 40 people were arrested overnight in the Twin Cities for breaking curfew, fighting with police and attempted burglary during the second night of protests and unrest following the fatal police shooting of Daunte Wright. Some of those arrested were cited while others were booked into jail.

At least two businesses near the the Brooklyn Center Police Department were burglarized and looted: the Dollar Tree Store and a Speedway gas station. There were also reports of attempted break-ins in Minneapolis. Authorities described the looting overnight as “limited and sporadic in nature.”

More than 1,000 Minnesota National Guard members are patrolling the streets alongside other state and local law enforcement officials until the metro-area curfew expires at 6 a.m. Officials say that some officers were hit with debris while clashing with demonstrators; a few suffered “minor injuries.”

New this morning: According to @MnDPS_MSP

— About 40 arrests made last night. Some people were cited, some booked in jail for curfew violations to riots

— Some officers hit with debris and had "real minor injuries"

— looting "limited and sporadic in nature" — Heather Brown (@heatherbrown21) April 13, 2021

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Hundreds of protesters gathered for a second night outside of the Brooklyn Center Police Department, one day after one of the city’s officers shot and killed 20-year-old Daunte Wright during a traffic stop.

A curfew took effect Monday at 7 p.m. in Hennepin County, as well as Anoka, Dakota and Ramsey counties. Protesters were undeterred as they chanted outside of the department, which was fenced off. In addition to Brooklyn Center police officers, state troopers and members of the Minnesota National Guard were stationed outside of the police department.

An officer just removed the Thin Blue Line flag from outside the police department @WCCO pic.twitter.com/LphYxf2TUV — David Schuman (@david_schuman) April 13, 2021

WCCO’s David Schuman reported that at about 7:45 p.m., a dispersal order was issued.

Enforcement of the 7pm curfew (roughly 50min ago) now appears to be imminent. Hundreds of protesters are still outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department. Crowd doesn't appear to be going anywhere.@WCCO https://t.co/81Ib4SGbMk — Jeff Wagner (@Jeff_Wagner4) April 13, 2021

A second dispersal order was issued just after 8 p.m.

ATTENTION: Public safety at the Brooklyn Center Police Department and on Humboldt Avenue have issued a second dispersal order. Clear the area. A curfew is in effect in Hennepin, Ramsey, Anoka and Dakota counties. Go home or you will be arrested. #MNOSN #OperationSafetyNet — Minnesota OSN (@MinnesotaOSN) April 13, 2021

A third dispersal order was given at about 8:20 p.m., but to no avail.

LISTEN: Crowd jeers loudly as police make a dispersal order. It’s the third one tonight, no one’s moving. Curfew was 7pm pic.twitter.com/ZKKt8Pck2z — David Schuman (@david_schuman) April 13, 2021

Soon after, law enforcement began to deploy tear gas and flash bang canisters, some of which landed near an apartment building across from the police station.

They just launched several canisters of teargas to the doorway of the apartments across the street @WCCO pic.twitter.com/bemoDYH022 — David Schuman (@david_schuman) April 13, 2021

Protesters starting launching fireworks towards law enforcement in response to their use of less-lethal weapons.

Flashbangs being countered with fireworks now pic.twitter.com/XUFnPqdh0R — David Schuman (@david_schuman) April 13, 2021

The amount of tear gas deployed by police soon pushed many in the crowd away from the front of the police station just before 9 p.m.

This is the first I’ve seen law enforcement outside the fencing surrounding the Brooklyn Center police department. In formation at the end of the block. Tear gas being fired every few minutes pic.twitter.com/yjAtptO5PY — David Schuman (@david_schuman) April 13, 2021

Just after 9 p.m., law enforcement began advancing on the crowd and firing rubber bullets. At about the same time, the Brooklyn Center City Council voted in favor of banning its police officers from using rubber bullets and chemical irritants for crowd control, as well as the crowd confinement technique called “kettling.”

The crowd had thinned out a lot by 10:30 p.m., as law enforcement widened their perimeter.

Police have established their line at this gas station a few blocks away from the department. Their perimeter’s grown considerably. Protesters are still out here but the single large group’s definitely dispersed. pic.twitter.com/pJmmdl6f7R — David Schuman (@david_schuman) April 13, 2021

Wright was pulled over for expired tabs Sunday afternoon, according to Police Chief Tim Gannon, and after officers learned of a warrant for his arrest, they asked him to exit his vehicle. Body camera footage released Monday showed Wright try to get back into his car after an officer attempted to handcuff him.

Another officer pulled out her gun and pointed it at Wright while yelling “Taser,” the video shows. She then shot Wright before saying, “Holy s**t, I just shot him.”

The officer has been placed on administrative leave and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating Wright’s death.

The incident resulted in clashes between protesters and police Sunday night. Looting and unrest also spilled into Minneapolis.