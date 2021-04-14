MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Both lanes of Interstate 169 were closed in the northwest metro Wednesday morning following a crash involving 15 vehicles.
The crash happened around 4:45 a.m. in the interstate’s southbound lanes, near the I-694 intersection. The Minnesota State Patrol has requested ambulances and asked Hennepin County for assistance.
Overnight snow showers created wet driving conditions. After temperatures fell to freezing in the Twin Cities, ramps, bridges and underpasses became slick, resulting in a number of spinouts and crashes around the metro.
Meteorologist Riley O’Connor says the slick driving conditions will likely last until temperatures warm above freezing in the mid-morning hours. Until then, he’s urging motorists to drive with caution.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
More On WCCO.com: