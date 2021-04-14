MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – According to DPS-DVS, there are 605,007 vehicles that have expired Minnesota registration.
This includes all vehicles that have had expired registration dating back to April 1, 2020, as well as all vehicle types (passenger, trailers, off-highway, RVs, truck, etc.)
DPS-DVS cannot determine whether or not these vehicles are operating on Minnesota roads with expired tabs. There are scenarios where vehicles have expired tabs and are not in use.
One example: a vehicle may have a Minnesota title with a lien, but the owner moved to another state and registered the vehicle in that state.
The death of Daunte Wright this past weekend has put police traffic stops under intense scrutiny. Wright, who was Black, was pulled over for expired tabs and was later shot by now-former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter, who is white, after he got back into his vehicle while being arrested.