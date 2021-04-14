MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – For the fourth day, the whole world is watching what is happening in Brooklyn Center. Many are visiting the place where Daunte Wright was shot and killed as a place for mourning, reflection and hope.

There was a steady flow of Brooklyn Center residents making their way to the memorial Wednesday. Another intersection decorated with flowers, stuffed animals and candles.

Carlos Sykes fights to find words to express his feelings.

“A firm reminder of the times we are in,” said Sykes.

This time that reminder sits in the heart of Brooklyn Center.

“Since it’s so close to home and a loss of life something that could have been easily averted I feel like,” Sykes said.

“I came here to honor,” said Lynn Zirkle.

Grief almost paralyzes their thoughts but something inside forces them here.

“Sitting back and watching the same thing happen over and over again it’s like I can’t do that anymore, got to do something,” said Terry Walker.

Whether bringing flowers or saying a prayer, these mourners felt compelled to honor the life lost here.

Word that the former officer who shot and killed Wright has been arrested and charged with second-degree manslaughter has brought about a similar response from all we spoke with.

“Accountability is everything, if she was wrong she was wrong, if he was wrong he was wrong, you don’t get too many chances to make mistakes in this life because there is a lot that goes behind it,” Sykes said.

“I feel we are all accountable for all of our actions,” Zirkle said.

Accountability is a start they say but more is needed.

“Be the change, be the change and I came here for the change,” Zirkle said.

Many in Brooklyn Center are hoping for a peaceful night. They want to see a change in how police handle protestors to keep tear gas and projectiles away from the public who just happened to live close to the police precinct.