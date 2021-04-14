MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Hutchinson police say a 61-year-old man is in custody after allegedly dragging an officer with his vehicle while simultaneously striking him with a hammer following a dispute about face masks at a Menards store.
Police were called to the store just before 2 p.m. Wednesday after an employee was attacked by the suspect with a piece of lumber. The suspect left, and was soon spotted by an officer in the parking lot of a nearby Walmart.
The suspect led the officer on a slow-speed chase that ended near the Hutchinson Mall off Highway 15 and Freemont Avenue Southwest. The officer approached the car, then became stuck in the driver’s side window. The suspect sped off with the officer hanging on, and then struck him on the head with a hammer.
The officer is in stable condition at an area hospital. The McLeod County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation.
