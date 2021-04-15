Pet owners know that their furry loved ones come with a lot of cleanup duties.
Now a new survey, by Trane Heating and Air Conditioning, shows the average pet owner spends 832 hours a year cleaning up after their pet.
Three out of four surveyed say they’re constantly cleaning up due to their furry friend.
