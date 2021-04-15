MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Vaccinations geared towards the local music and arts community will be given out at the First Avenue in Minneapolis next week.
The COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the iconic downtown venue is the result of a partnership with Hy-Vee and the Twin Cities Music Community Trust. It’s scheduled for Monday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Appointments can be made through Saturday. The Pfizer-BioNTech first dose vaccine will be administered at the venue.
A second dose event will be held about three weeks later. Information on that is expected to be sent out two weeks in advance.
“First Avenue, the Twin Cities Music Community Trust, and Hy-Vee are proud to partner on this event, helping to increase vaccination availability to the hard-hit industry of service and entertainment professionals, musicians, and the community at large,” the release said.
The appointments are available for community members 16 years of age and older.
