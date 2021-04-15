MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The funeral of Daunte Wright, the 20-year-old Black man shot and killed by a white Brooklyn Center police officer, will be held in north Minneapolis next week.
Rev. Al Sharpton will be delivering the eulogy at New Salem Missionary Baptist Church on Thursday. The funeral begins at noon.
Former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter has been charged with second-degree manslaughter in the death of Wright. Potter was released from jail after posting a $100,000 bond. Both Potter and police chief Tim Gannon have resigned from their positions.
Wright was pulled over for a traffic violation and was later shot after he attempted to drive off, according to police. Before his resignation, the chief said appeared to be a case of confusing her Taser with her handgun.
For the fourth consecutive evening Wednesday, the intersection outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department was the epicenter of calls for justice over the deadly police shooting of Daunte Wright.
Protesters began to gather outside the building just before 5 p.m. for an official protest, but tensions began to rise a couple hours later as the area became saturated with more protesters.
Officials with the public safety coalition Operation Safety Net said 22 people were arrested overnight. The arrests were for probable cause riot, curfew violation and failure to obey lawful order.
