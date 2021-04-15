MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) –The fate of Derek Chauvin is expected to be in the hands of the jury in a matter of days, with the defense expected to rest its case Thursday.

Before resting its case, the defense will be calling another witness up to the stand. Then, the state may call rebuttal witnesses. The jury could get the case next week.

Testimony in court is expected to resume around 9:15 a.m. WCCO-TV will be streaming the trial live on CBSN Minnesota. Jason DeRusha will lead the coverage, and legal expert Joe Tamburino will provide legal analysis.

It comes after the defense’s expert witness, Dr. David Fowler, was on the stand all day Wednesday. He answered a long list of questions from both sides because his take on George Floyd’s cause of death contradicts that of the state.

Fowler is the now-retired medical examiner for the state of Maryland hired by the defense to give his expert opinion. In his thorough review, Fowler decided George Floyd’s cause of death was undetermined.

Fowler said many factors contributed to his death, as opposed to the state’s experts’ opinions, which said even a healthy person could’ve died under the restraint Chauvin used on Floyd. The defense tried to blur those lines.

The forensic pathologist said the factors contributing to death included Floyd’s drug use and his underlying heart conditions.

“They were significant or they contributed to Mr. Floyd having a sudden cardiac arrest in my opinion. That’s how I would read it,” Fowler said.

Another contributing factor Fowler cited was one not mentioned in court before — carbon monoxide poisoning from the exhaust of the police squad car. Fowler testified that Floyd had to have suffered from carbon monoxide poisoning because his head was so close to the squad’s exhaust.

To that, defense attorney Eric Nelson asked: “You are not suggesting to the jury that Mr. Floyd died of carbon monoxide poisoning?”

“Not exclusively, no,” Fowler said.

“Was Mr. Floyd’s blood tested for carbon monoxide?” Nelson asked.

“I could not find a reference to it,” Fowler said.

In fact, Floyd was never tested for carbon monoxide, but Fowler said because of his heart conditions Floyd was vulnerable to even a small amount.

Nelson also asked if he saw Chauvin’s knee obstructing Floyd’s carotid artery.

“He did not and even if it had obstructed one, the arter on the other side and others would supply blood for brain to function,” Fowler said.

The cause of death testimony seemed to captivate jurors. A pool report note said eight jurors took notes as Fowler repeatedly dismissed the significance of Chauvin’s knee on Floyd’s neck.

State prosecutor Jerry Blackwell challenged Fowler on the amount of time Chauvin spent pressing Floyd with his knee and on the amount of drugs in his system, particularly the lack of pill residue in his stomach.

The prosecution also got Fowler to say Floyd deserved care.

“Do you feel that Mr. Floyd should have been given immediate emergency attention to reverse the cardiac arrest?” Blackwell asked.

“As a physician I would agree,” Fowler said.

But the defense pushed back, clearly hoping Fowler’s most important conclusion could lead at least one juror to find reasonable doubt.

“How would you classify the manner of death?” Nelson said.

“So this is one of the cases where you have so many conflicting different manners,” Fowler said. “I would fall back to undetermined in this particular case.”

The defense is expected to wrap up Thursday and rest its case. Then, prosecutors can present rebuttal witnesses or evidence before closing arguments.