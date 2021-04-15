MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – One person has died after a four-vehicle crash in south Minneapolis on Thursday morning.
The crash took place near the Portland Avenue exit on Highway 62 around 10 a.m., and closed the northbound 35W ramp to eastbound Highway 62.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a Chevrolet Equinox was rear-ended by a Honda Civic, which then stopped in the lane. It was then rear-ended by a Ford F150. The Equinox, pulling over and moving out of the path of the F150, then struck a Kia Optima.
The driver of the Honda Civic died as a result of the crash.
The driver of the F150 suffered non-life threatening injuries; the drivers of the Equinox and Optima were not injured.
