UPDATE: The Benson Police Department on Friday morning says Cienna Pittman has been found safe.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Benson Police Department is asking the public’s help in finding Cienna Pittman, a 14-year-old it believes is heading towards the Twin Cities metro area.
Police say she was last seen on Tuesday around 3:55 p.m. getting into a car at her residence in Benson.
Pittman was last seen wearing a black North Face jacket, black Under Armour long-sleeve shirt, and black leggings. Officials say she has a full left arm tattoo, the word “Honey” on her wrist, and stars on both of her front shoulders. She has a nose piercing, one in her belly button, and two in her ears. She is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs roughly 110 pounds.
If you have information about Pittman’s whereabouts, please call 911.
More On WCCO.com:
- Miracle Baby Thrives After Being Given 0% Chance To Live Diagnosis
- 'That's What's Going To Happen': Brooklyn Center PD Protesters Speak Out After Being Arrested
- Police: Man Drags Hutchinson Officer With Car, Hits Him With Hammer After Face Mask Dispute
- Here Are Some Possible Reasons Derek Chauvin Didn't Testify