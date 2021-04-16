MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Health officials Friday reported an additional 2,299 cases of COVID-19 and six deaths, as the number of eligible Minnesotans who have received one dose of the vaccine nears 50% and the cumulative death toll approaches 7,000.
The update from the Minnesota Department of Health brings the total case count to 552,117, while 6,995 people have died from the virus since last March.
Just under half of Minnesota’s eligible population – 49.8% – has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 34.5% have completed the series. State health data shows that 3.5 million vaccine doses have been administered in the state, and 84.8% of seniors – those ages 65 and older – have received at least one shot.
Though vaccinations are on the rise, so is the seven-day average positivity rate for cases in Minnesota. As of April 7, the positivity rate reached 7.4%. A month before, it was at 3.7%.
The Center for Disease Control says Minnesota is one of the top five states for cumulative cases per 100,000 residents in the last seven days. Michigan sits at the top of the list.
Hospital admissions too are increasing, with 12 admissions per 100,000 residents. Health systems across the state say the majority of new hospitalizations involve younger people. HealthPartners says the average age of those hospitalized was 65 in November, while it is 55 in April. As of Thursday afternoon, there were 671 people in Minnesota hospitals with the virus, with 165 in the ICU.
Over 50,000 COVID-19 tests were processed in the last 24 hours.
More On WCCO.com:
- Miracle Baby Thrives After Being Given 0% Chance To Live Diagnosis
- 'That's What's Going To Happen': Brooklyn Center PD Protesters Speak Out After Being Arrested
- Police: Man Drags Hutchinson Officer With Car, Hits Him With Hammer After Face Mask Dispute
- Here Are Some Possible Reasons Derek Chauvin Didn't Testify