MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Hopkins Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed Friday evening.
Police say the incident happened at 15th and Main Street at about 6:30 p.m.
Investigators say that they found a woman dead on the scene. A 28-year-old man was taken into custody, and police suspect he was driving while under the influence.
The victim’s identity was not immediately available.
More On WCCO.com:
- Miracle Baby Thrives After Being Given 0% Chance To Live Diagnosis
- 'That's What's Going To Happen': Brooklyn Center PD Protesters Speak Out After Being Arrested
- Police: Man Drags Hutchinson Officer With Car, Hits Him With Hammer After Face Mask Dispute
- Here Are Some Possible Reasons Derek Chauvin Didn't Testify