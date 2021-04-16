CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Hopkins News, Local TV, Pedestrian Killed

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Hopkins Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed Friday evening.

Police say the incident happened at 15th and Main Street at about 6:30 p.m.

Investigators say that they found a woman dead on the scene. A 28-year-old man was taken into custody, and police suspect he was driving while under the influence.

The victim’s identity was not immediately available.