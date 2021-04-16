MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx, Brooklyn Nets, Milwaukee Bucks, and Miami Heat are set to host an auction for Daunte Wright’s Family on April 16.
The teams will auction off signed, player-issued shirts to benefit The Daunte Wright Memorial Fund, which has been designated as the official fund to support the Wright family.
Fans will have the opportunity to bid on the “WITH LIBERTY AND JUSTICE FOR ALL” warm-up shirts from this week’s games played at Target Center in Minneapolis.
Bidding begins today and will close at the conclusion of tonight’s Wolves vs. Miami Heat game.
Team officials say fans are encouraged to visit www.timberwolves.com/auction throughout the telecast of the Wolves game, which tips off shortly after 7 p.m. CST.