DENVER (CBS4) — The state has confirmed it has paid out more than $19 million in fraudulent unemployment claims since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Colorado Department of Labor and Employment provided the update during a news conference we streamed live on CBSN Denver Friday morning.
Earlier this week, the state unemployment administrators said they estimated fraudsters got away with as much as $30 million since the pandemic began.READ MORE: Deployment Of National Guard Makes Some Feel On Edge, Others More Safe
The state says while it lost the $19 million, it estimates it has prevented another $37 billion from getting into the hands of fraudsters.READ MORE: Pedestrian Struck And Killed In Hopkins, Driver Taken Into Custody
They are currently investigating more than one million suspicious claims.MORE NEWS: Brooklyn Center Issues Last-Minute Curfew After Protesters Arrested At Police Building
The CDLE says it is implementing new strategies every day to prevent any more fraud from happening.