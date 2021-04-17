MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters visited the protests for the killing of Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center Saturday night.
Daunte Wright was a 20-year-old black man who was shot and killed by a former white Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter last Sunday.
During her visit to the protest at the Brooklyn Center Police station, Waters walked through the crowd giving comments to the media on her decision to attend.
“We cannot allow these killings to continue,” said Waters.
Waters told reporters that she will remain in town until April 19.
According to officials, Waters departed the protest as an altercation occurred between protesters and reporters outside Brooklyn Center PD.
.@RepMaxineWaters from California is here in front of Brooklyn Center Police Department. Swarmed with cameras pic.twitter.com/jbVi437keH
— David Schuman (@david_schuman) April 18, 2021