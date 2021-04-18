MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — State health officials Sunday reported 1,847 new cases of COVID-19 and 15 additional deaths.
The latest figures from the Minnesota Department of Health show the total case count now stands at 556,381. Since the start of the pandemic, 7,020 Minnesotans have died from the virus.
Fifty-two percent of eligible adults in the state have received at least one vaccine dose. More than 1.6 million Minnesotans have completed their vaccine series.
Since March of last year, 29,006 cases have required hospitalization. More than 5,900 of those cases ended up in the intensive care unit. Over 530,000 patients no longer need isolation.
The state processed 37,451 tests in the last 24 hours.