MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As the state braces for more unrest in Brooklyn Center with protests and the verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial, the state of Minnesota has taken the step of turning to other states asking for help.

Months of preparation has gone into the planning for at least 2,000 National Guard soldiers to be on the streets of Minneapolis before, during and after the Chauvin trial. Police agencies across the state have been part of the planning and will provide additional resources to law enforcement in the Twin Cities.

But the shooting of Daunte Wright and the ensuing protests have required more law enforcement resources. But now the state has taken it a step further. Now the state is turning to other states, including Ohio, asking and getting that state to send Ohio state troopers to help protect “people, property and freedom of speech” here.

Gov. Tim Walz was a guest on WCCO Sunday Morning.

“It’s the assessment of public safety folks after we did after action of last summer to try and understand what it’s going to take. The advantage here is we had no preparation time last summer, this time we do and I think it would be – it’s my responsibility to make sure that does not happen. It would be irresponsible if we did not have enough,” Walz said.

The appeal across state lines is generally used for help with natural disaster including tornadoes and floods. The arrangement is called the Emergency Management Assistance Compact. But in the past year, its use has been more frequent. Last summer, Minnesota sent a contingent of guardsmen to help law enforcement in Kenosha, Wisconsin after the unrest in the aftermath of the shooting of Jacob Blake.

