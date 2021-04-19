MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Students at a number of Minnesota schools organized walkouts Monday.

Osseo Senior High, where Malika Freeman is a junior, was one of dozens to take part.

“I hope there will be change. I hope that love will be spread, solidarity, justice for everyone who has lost their life,” Freeman said.

Holding signs and standing together, students gathered outside of the high school just before noon, embarking upon a walkout they had been planning for days.

“The last week has been a really emotional week and I have to give thanks our teacher, Ms. Stew. She’s been really helpful with us, giving us safe spaces to, you know, be able to vent, to be able to cope with everything,” Freeman said.

Student organizers said they want to bring awareness to racial injustices following the death of Daunte Wright, so they spread their message by using their feet. They marched about a mile to the district office, hoping to make their voices heard there as well.

“I hope that they can see that we’re trying to do something, so they can try as well, you know, to help us,” senior Lovetee Akin said.

They are hoping for change and better days ahead.

“Honestly just like amazed and I’m really happy, and I really appreciate everyone showing up, showing their respect, too, and showing solidarity,” sophomore Yassin Bah said.

Senior Tianna Love is one of the walkout’s organizers.

“I am just so proud of our student body for coming out and participating today. We honestly didn’t think that this many people would come out today considering what we’ve been through in the last week trying to put this together,” Love said.