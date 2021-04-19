MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two men were killed and another was seriously hurt following a fiery crash Sunday night in the Lowry Tunnel in Minneapolis.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened around 9:30 p.m. in the westbound lanes of Interstate 94. Traffic camera footage shows a BMW speeding into the tunnel, striking a freeway barrier wall and bursting into flames. Investigators say the crash ruptured the BMW’s fuel tank, causing the fireball.
Two men were killed in the crash. Another person inside the car, 24-year-old Demetrius Ramon Hart of Minneapolis, suffered life-threatening injuries. He was brought to Hennepin Healthcare for treatment.
The tunnel was closed for about four hours as investigators worked the scene.