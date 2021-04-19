MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Facebook officials say they are preparing for the verdict in the trial of Derek Chauvin and will be removing content that calls for violence in Minneapolis.
According to Facebook, Minneapolis has been deemed a "high-risk location" due to the events surrounding the trial and potential outcome.
“Our teams are working around the clock to look for potential threats both on and off of Facebook and Instagram so we can protect peaceful protests and limit content that could lead to civil unrest or violence,” Monika Bickert, vice president of content policy at Facebook, said.
Calls to bring arms to areas in Minneapolis will be identified and removed. Facebook will also be monitoring the situation to determine if other locations will be "deemed as temporary, high-risk locations."
Facebook will be giving a higher level of protection to George Floyd when it comes to bullying and harassment because Floyd is considered “an involuntary public figure.”
“We consider Derek Chauvin a public figure, for voluntarily placing himself in the public eye, which means we will remove attacks that are severe, in line with our policies,” Bickert said.
Potential misinformation will also be flagged to the company's third-party fact-checkers, Facebook officials said, including graphic content that will be marked as "disturbing or sensitive."
Closing arguments are underway in the Chauvin trial Monday, with the jury expected to get the case soon.