MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — President Joe Biden reached out to George Floyd’s family on the day the jury was handed the case in the Derek Chauvin trial.
According to White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, Biden spoke with family members Monday to check in and “share that the family was in his prayers.”
In an interview with NBC’s TODAY show, Philonise Floyd, the brother of George Floyd, said that he spoke with Biden in the phone call.
“He was just calling. He knows how it is to lose a family member. He know the process of what we are going through,” Philonise Floyd said. “He was just letting us know that he was praying for us and hoping that everything would come out to be OK.”
As for federal preparations for the trial’s outcome, Psaki says that the White House will “wait for the verdict to come out before we say more about our engagements.” Psaki declined to answer if Biden would be disappointed if a not guilty verdict was reached.
