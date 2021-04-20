ST. CLOUD, Minn. (AP) — Police in St. Cloud have arrested a 40-year-old woman in connection with a fatal stabbing.
Officers were called to a residence Monday afternoon where a 36-year-old man from St. Cloud had been stabbed in the driveway. They began life-saving measures until paramedics arrived and transported the victim to St. Cloud Hospital where he later died.
The woman, also from St. Cloud, was arrested without incident. She is being held in the Stearns County Jail.
The victim will be transported to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Officer for an autopsy.
