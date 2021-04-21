MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Mankato man was arrested Wednesday in connection with the overdose death of another man.
According to a release from the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force, the 21-year-old is in custody at the Blue Earth County Jail. He’s expected to be charged with third-degree murder.
The charge stems from an incident in February where officers found 21-year-old Travis Gustavson dead in his home of a suspected overdose.
Drug Task Force agents identified the now in custody 21-year-old as a suspect after finding messages to and from him “related to controlled substance sales” in Gustavson’s phone.
The release states agents found heroin and fentanyl in Gustavson’s home. His cause of death was mixed drug toxicity.
More On WCCO.com: