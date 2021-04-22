MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in northern Minnesota say a man was hospitalized after a stabbing in Bemidji late Wednesday night.
City police say that the stabbing happened on the 100 block of 3rd Street Northwest. Officers found a 24-year-old man at the scene who reported he had been assaulted and a portable speaker was stolen from him. The man said he stabbed his attacker, a 38-year-old man.
The stabbing victim was brought to Sanford Medical Center for treatment. The 24-year-old man denied medical attention.
The investigation into the incident is on-going. Anyone with information is asked to call 218-333-9111.