MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Neither pilot nor passenger were injured when a single-engine plane crashed near the Faribault Municipal Airport Thursday afternoon.
According to the Rice County Sheriff’s Office, a 25-year-old from Prior Lake was piloting the plane when it crashed around 2:20 p.m. on the 17000 block of Canby Avenue in Wells Township.
The pilot and a 33-year-old passenger from Osceola, Wisconsin had just taken off from the airport before crashing in a plowed field about a half a mile away.
The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.