Daunte Wright:Family, Friends & Community Pay Respects To Daunte Wright's Life
CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Faribault Municipal Airport, Local TV, Plane Crash

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Neither pilot nor passenger were injured when a single-engine plane crashed near the Faribault Municipal Airport Thursday afternoon.

According to the Rice County Sheriff’s Office, a 25-year-old from Prior Lake was piloting the plane when it crashed around 2:20 p.m. on the 17000 block of Canby Avenue in Wells Township.

The pilot and a 33-year-old passenger from Osceola, Wisconsin had just taken off from the airport before crashing in a plowed field about a half a mile away.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.