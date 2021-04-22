MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Fire crews in St. Paul knocked down a house fire Thursday morning on the city’s east side.
The St. Paul Fire Department says that firefighters responded shortly after 4 a.m. to a home on the 1200 block of Minnehaha Ave East, in the Dayton’s Bluff neighborhood. Crews found heavy fire on two of the home’s floors.
Nearly 40 firefighters worked to extinguish the flames and search the home, which sustained heavy damage.
No one was inside the home, and no firefighters were injured battling the blaze.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
More On WCCO.com: