MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The sentencing date for Derek Chauvin has been set for June 16, following the former Minneapolis police officer’s conviction on three counts in the murder of George Floyd.
The sentencing will happen at 1:30 p.m. that day.
The former Minneapolis police officer is guilty of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. Chauvin will stay locked up until his sentencing date.
Judge Peter Cahill will decide if an upward sentencing departure applies to this case. Based on minimum sentencing guidelines, Chauvin will get at least 12 and a half years in prison, but it could be much longer.
“Under the Minnesota sentencing guidelines, if you kill someone intentionally … that’s 25 years (in prison). Different from first-degree murder, which is premeditated, but if you intend to kill someone it’s 25 years,” attorney Joe Tamburino said. “Chauvin was convicted of an unintentional murder and negligence crimes. So would the judge give him the same time as if he actually intended to kill Mr. Floyd? That’s going to be a critical issue.”
As the killing happened in front of children, the state is arguing that Chauvin treated Floyd with particular cruelty, and he abused his position of authority.
“As long as the judge finds the aggravating factors exist — such as the crime being committed in front of kids, or in particular cruelty — then the judge can go from the 12 and a half year guideline all the way up to 40 years,” Tamburino said.
