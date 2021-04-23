MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in the northwest metro say a suspect was arrested Friday morning after allegedly firing a gun in a Maple Grove neighborhood.
The Maple Grove Police Department says officers responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a home on the 9000 block of Vinewood Lane. WCCO-TV photojournalists spotted several squad cars in the area around 9 a.m.
Investigators say that an individual fired a gun into the air and ran from the home. A nearby school, Rice Lake Elementary, went into lockdown for a short time.
Officers quickly found the suspect, and the individual was booked into the Maple Grove Police Department Detention Facility.
No injuries have been reported, police say. The incident remains under investigation.
More On WCCO.com:
- Derek Chauvin Guilty On All 3 Counts In George Floyd’s Death
- Brett Favre Isn’t Sure What Derek Chauvin Deserves, But Believes He Was ‘Absolutely Wrong’
- Daunte Wright’s Girlfriend Suffered Broken Jaw During Police Encounter, Mother Says
- Alternate Juror Speaks Out After Derek Chauvin’s Conviction: ‘Minnesota Has An Opportunity To Show Our Best’