MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Here are the recipes and links from WCCO’s Mid-Morning show on Friday.
Farmers’ Market Bingo Cookbook Club
“Chicken Tzatziki Sandwich”:
INGREDIENTS:
– 1 (16 ounce) container low-fat plain yogurt
– 1 cucumber – peeled, seeded, and grated
– 1 tablespoon chopped fresh dill
– 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
– 2 cloves garlic, minced
– salt and ground black pepper to taste
– ½ lb cubed or shredded grilled chicken breast
DIRECTIONS:
Line a colander with two layers of cheesecloth and place it over a bowl. Place yogurt on the cheesecloth and cover the colander with plastic wrap. Allow yogurt to drain, 8 hours to overnight.
Place grated cucumber in a fine mesh strainer; allow to drain 1 to 2 hours. Mix yogurt, cucumber, dill, lemon juice, garlic, salt, and pepper in a bowl. Refrigerate for flavors to blend, at least 2 hours. Spoon tzatziki into bowl with cubed or shredded chicken breast to reach the desired consistency. Spread chicken/tzatziki onto your favorite bread, possibly toasted. Add a layer of fresh baby spinach or lettuce to the sandwich.
“Cucumber Pickles”
INGREDIENTS:
– 1 cup vinegar
– 2 cups sugar
– 2 Tbls. salt
– 1 Tbls. celery seed
– 1 cup sliced onions
– 8 cups thinly sliced cucumbers
DIRECTIONS:
Combine sauce ingredients and heat to boiling. Pour over onions and cucumbers. Store in refrigerator.
“Cucumber Mint Salad”
INGREDIENTS:
– 2 English (or hothouse) cucumbers
– 1 teaspoon salt
– 1/4 cup chopped red onions
– 1/4 cup white wine vinegar
– 2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
– 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
– 2-1/2 teaspoons sugar
– 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
– 1/4 cup chopped fresh mint
DIRECTIONS:
Cut the cucumbers in half lengthwise. Use a teaspoon to scrape out the seeds, then cut into thin slices. Toss the cucumbers with the salt in a colander. Let drain in the sink for at least 30 minutes. Tap the cucumber-filled colander on the base of the sink to release any excess water. Lay a clean dish towel flat on the counter, and then dump the cucumbers over top. Use the edges of the towel to blot the cucumbers dry. In a medium bowl, toss the cucumbers, onions, white wine vinegar, olive oil, vegetable oil, sugar, pepper, and mint. Cover and let stand in refrigerator for at least 20 minutes or up to 12 hours. Before serving, taste and adjust seasoning, if necessary. Serve cold. This salad can be made up to 12 hours ahead of time. Cover and refrigerate until ready to serve.
