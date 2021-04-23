MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Some northern Minnesota students are looking back on the week they became internet sensations.

Their game of football at recess went viral because of a very touching touchdown that was caught on camera.

WCCO tracked down the sixth graders from Detroit Lakes who shared some powerful lessons- students and parents can learn from.

“For them, it was like a normal day at recess,” their teacher Katie Biggar told us.

The sixth graders at Detroit Lakes Middle School have always considered Kale Hannahs a part of the team long before last week’s football game.

“We play a game called roller dodge ball and hit his wheels,” another student, Audrey Hochgraber said.

There’s also the creative twist to tag they play so Kale can take part. He’s spent the last six years in a wheelchair with cerebral palsy but never complains.

“He’s always happy. Always happy. He’s always the happiest in the class,” his classmates told us.

So, what happened at recess his classmates considered a typical request.

“Kale wanted to play football when he was coming down we were all like let’s make Kale’s day by getting him a touchdown,” Kayden Chadbourne recalled.

While the defense put up a good fight, Kale’s blockers had his back. His signature smile perhaps his secret weapon.

“That was the first time we recruited Kale. Now, he’s the MVP,” Chadbourne added.

“I posted this just for some good vibes and some good positivity on social media. I had no idea it was going to get to this point,” Biggar said.

Biggar has counted more than 20 million views so far and thousands of e-mails from as far away as the UK and Mexico.

A 32-second message about true teamwork that some Minnesota kids hope will last much longer.

“Treat everybody the way you want to be treated. Include everybody, yeah,” they said.