MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Health officials on Saturday reported 2,104 additional cases of COVID-19 and eight deaths. More than 1.74 million Minnesotans have completed the vaccine series.
The update brings the state’s cumulative case count to 556,687, while a total of 7,072 people have died since last March.
As of Thursday, roughly 54% of the state’s eligible population has received one shot, while 39.6% have been fully inoculated.
Federal health agencies ended the nationwide pause on the use of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine on Friday. Initially, the single-dose vaccine was paused due to eight cases of a rare blood-clotting side-effect out of 8 million doses issued. The Food and Drug Administration said that the revised emergency use authorization must include a warning for the “plausible” risk of rare but serious blood clots in women under the age of 50.
None of the cases impacted Minnesotans. Roughly 5% of the 3.96 million vaccines administered in Minnesota are the single-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine.
Over 44,000 COVID-19 tests were processed in the last 24 hours; since March, more than 3.9 million Minnesotans have been tested.
Of those who have contracted the virus, 542,520 no longer need to self-isolate.
