By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Local TV, Mountain Iron, Single-Vehicle Crash, St. Louis County Sheriff's Office

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two people were airlifted to a Duluth hospital Saturday night after a single-vehicle crash in Mountain Iron.

The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office said the two — a 40-year-old man and a 43-year-old woman from Virginia, Minnesota — were headed west on Highway 101 when the crash occurred around 10:15 p.m.

The 40-year-old man was driving and “failed to negotiate the T-intersection” at Wolf Road, the sheriff’s office said.

The vehicle left the road and hit several trees.

The sheriff’s office said the extent of two people’s injuries is not known.