MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two people were airlifted to a Duluth hospital Saturday night after a single-vehicle crash in Mountain Iron.
The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office said the two — a 40-year-old man and a 43-year-old woman from Virginia, Minnesota — were headed west on Highway 101 when the crash occurred around 10:15 p.m.
The 40-year-old man was driving and “failed to negotiate the T-intersection” at Wolf Road, the sheriff’s office said.
The vehicle left the road and hit several trees.
The sheriff’s office said the extent of two people’s injuries is not known.
