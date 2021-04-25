MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minneapolis Fire Department said a house fire on the city’s north side spread to a second home Sunday morning.
The fire department said it searched both homes on the 2000 block of Queen Avenue North and deemed them clear.
The “heavy fire” began in a 1.5 story home before spreading to the second house.
A second alarm was called to help extinguish the fire. Around 12:40 p.m., the department said the fires at both homes were out.
The first home is uninhabitable, according to the department, and there were no injuries.
The cause of the fire is being investigated.