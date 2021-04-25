CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By Esme Murphy
Derek Chauvin, Derek Chauvin Trial, George Floyd, Keith Ellison

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison led the prosecution in the trial of Derek Chauvin, the ex-Minneapolis police officer convicted of murdering George Floyd.

Ellison joined Esme Murphy on “WCCO Sunday Morning” to talk about the trial, the verdict and other police killings in Minnesota.

Watch the full interview above.

