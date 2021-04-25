MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison led the prosecution in the trial of Derek Chauvin, the ex-Minneapolis police officer convicted of murdering George Floyd.
Ellison joined Esme Murphy on “WCCO Sunday Morning” to talk about the trial, the verdict and other police killings in Minnesota.
Watch the full interview above.
More On WCCO.com:
- Car Rams Into House After Armed Carjacking, Two Arrested
- Memorial Services For Walter Mondale Planned For September
- MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell Wins Worst Picture, Worst Actor At Razzies For ‘Absolute Proof’
- Thousands Of Rubber Ducks Race Down Minnehaha Creek To Raise Money For Those Surrounding George Floyd Square