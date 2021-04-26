MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minneapolis Police Department is investigating after three people, including an infant, arrived at North Memorial Health hospital following a shooting Monday afternoon.
Police said officers responded to the 1800 block of Lowry Avenue North on a report of shots fired just before 4 p.m., but found no one at the scene.
Two adults showed up at North Memorial Health with non-life threatening gunshot wounds. Police initially said the infant was not struck by a bullet, but later said they did suffer injuries from bullet fragments. Police also said broken glass hurt the child. The infant’s injuries are not life threatening.
No one has been arrested.
