MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota Department of Health officials say they are “deeply saddened” to confirm the death of a school-aged child under the age of 10 due to complications from COVID-19.
On Monday, the health department said the child was from southwestern Minnesota and that the school-aged death will be included in Thursday’s school data update.
“While COVID-related deaths in children are rare, they can occur even in otherwise healthy children. Since the start of the pandemic, three Minnesota children under age 18 have died due to COVID-19,” MDH said in a statement.
Superintendent of Marshall Public Schools Jeremy Williams says the child was a first-grader at Park Side Elementary. The student died from COVID-19 complications on Sunday. Williams says crisis team members will be on hand at the school to support those in need.
Gov. Tim Walz released a statement Monday afternoon in response to the death.
“It is simply heartbreaking to hear that COVID-19 has taken the life of someone so young,” Walz said. “My thoughts are with the Minnesota family grieving the loss of their beloved child. There is no grief more profound than the loss of family.”
MDH officials say children under 16 years old are not yet eligible for COVID-19 vaccination, so the best approach is making sure those around them are vaccinated, as well as testing, social distancing, face masks and washing hands frequently.
“As the vaccines help us turn the page on COVID-19, we can’t forget that this is a deadly disease. It has taken over 7,000 Minnesotans’ lives and it continues to persist in our communities. It’s on all of us to do our part to end this pandemic – wear a mask, social distance, get tested, and get the vaccine. It will save lives,” Walz said.
