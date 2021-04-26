Many people can’t wait to get back to big activities post-pandemic. But not everyone is thrilled with the idea of crowds.
A new survey shows 65% of people don’t want to be around crowds due to COVID-19.
The pandemic also seems to have tested people’s patience — 61% say they get annoyed more easily now that before.
