By WCCO-TV Staff

Many people can’t wait to get back to big activities post-pandemic. But not everyone is thrilled with the idea of crowds.

A new survey shows 65% of people don’t want to be around crowds due to COVID-19.

The pandemic also seems to have tested people’s patience — 61% say they get annoyed more easily now that before.

