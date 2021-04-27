MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says an arrest has been made following an investigation into the sale of methamphetamine.
According to the sheriff’s office, a search warrant was conducted Monday at a residence in Backus, Minnesota as part of an ongoing investigation “related to the sale and use of controlled substances, specifically methamphetamine.”
There, a 56-year-old Backus man was arrested and about 62 grams of suspected methamphetamine was seized. Other drug paraphernalia and U.S. currency were also seized.
The investigation continues and formal charges are pending. WCCO does not typically name suspects unless they are charged.
