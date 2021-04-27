MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Sun Country Airlines is adding 18 new nonstop routes this winter, offering several warm vacation destinations to Midwesterners who’ll be ready to fly nearly two years after the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Minneapolis-based discount airline announced Tuesday that six of the new routes will fly out of Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, with direct flights to destinations in Florida, Arizona, the Cayman Islands, and Montana. The routes will begin operating in November and December, with one-way fares as low as $79.
“With more and more people excited to resume traveling, we’re thrilled to be able to offer them the opportunity to visit these incredible vacation destinations this winter,” said Sun Country Airlines Chief Revenue Officer Grant Whitney, in a statement.
The airline’s expansion will also include new nonstop routes from Duluth International Airport, Rochester International Airport, Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport, and Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport. These flights will bring travelers to Florida, Arizona, and Mexico.
At the start of the pandemic, the airline industry ground to a halt, and billions of federal bailout dollars were injected into the system. Yet, as restrictions are loosened as more and more people are vaccinated each day, Americans are again taking to the skies.
On CBS Sunday Morning this month, travel editor Peter Greenberg said he thinks that this summer the skies could be as crowded as ever.
Below is a list of the new routes coming to Sun Country hubs in the Upper Midwest:
From Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport:
Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport (Nov. 24)
Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport (Dec. 16)
St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport (Nov. 25)
Punta Gorda Airport (Dec. 10)
Owen Roberts International Airport (Dec. 18)
Providenciales International Airport (Dec. 18)
From Duluth International Airport:
Southwest Florida International Airport (Dec. 17)
Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (Dec. 17)
From Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport:
Southwest Florida International Airport (Dec. 16)
Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (Dec. 17)
From Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport:
Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (Aug. 26)
Cancun International Airport (Dec. 18)
McCarran International Airport (Aug. 26)
Southwest Florida International Airport (Dec. 15)
Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (Dec. 16)
From Rochester International Airport:
Southwest Florida International Airport (Feb. 3)
Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (Feb. 4)
