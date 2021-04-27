MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A curious bear, which is believed to be non-aggressive, has been spotted roaming neighborhoods in Woodbury.
On Tuesday, Woodbury officials said there have been several sightings of the bear so far — mostly in the vicinity of the Evergreen neighborhood. The bear has been sighted as far east as Interlachen Parkway and as far west as Bielenberg Drive, and has so far stayed north of Valley Creek Road.
The bear, which hasn't been aggressive, has been interested in deer and bird feeders in residential areas. Residents who live in areas where the bear has been spotted are recommended to remove their bird feeders temporarily — at least until Wednesday morning — until the bear moves on.
"The MN DNR will not trap or otherwise remove the bear based on sightings and non-aggressive behavior and ask that residents be patient as the bear moves on to find natural food sources," officials said.
More information on bear sightings can be found here.
