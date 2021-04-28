MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 5-year-old boy is dead after falling 70 feet into a mine pit in northern Minnesota Wednesday afternoon.
The Virginia Police Department said officers were called to the pit at Third Street North and First Avenue North just after 4 p.m.
They found the boy dead in the pit. Police said it appears his fall was an accident and his death is being investigated.
