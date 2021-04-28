MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minneapolis man was found dead in Dakota County Monday morning.
The death of 39-year-old Manuel Mandujano has been ruled a homicide. The Dakota County Sheriff’s Office and Minneapolis Police Department are investigating.
According to the sheriff’s office, a passerby spotted Mandujano’s body about a mile east of Chippendale Avenue and 255th Street West in Castle Rock Township.
The body was identified by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Anyone with information about Mandujano’s death is asked to call Detective Sean Qualy at 651-438-4727 or submit it anonymously online.
