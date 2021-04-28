MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Plymouth police are looking for the driver who hit and killed a pedestrian Wednesday night.
Investigators say a black sedan struck the victim just before 9 p.m. at the intersection of County Road 24 and 32nd Avenue North.
The suspect vehicle may be an Acura TL made between 2009 and 2014.
Anyone with information on this fatal crash is asked to call 763-509-5139. The Minnesota State Patrol is assisting with the investigation.
