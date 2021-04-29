MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Three suspects have been arrested and some Brooklyn Park officers suffered minor injuries following a burglary incident early Thursday morning.
According to police, officers responded at 3:37 a.m. to a business alarm on the 8700 block of Wyoming Avenue North. Officers arrived, saw that someone had forced entry to the business and heard people inside.
As officers were setting up a perimeter around the building, two suspects fled the business, one in a vehicle and the other on foot. Officers pursued the suspect vehicle and performed a PIT maneuver. At that time the suspect rammed the vehicle into the squad, causing minor injuries to some of the officers.
The second suspect was taken into custody after a foot pursuit. A third suspect, who police say was an accomplice, was found in nearby businesses and taken into custody.
Police did not say how many officers suffered minor injuries. Several surrounding agencies assisted in the incident.
More On WCCO.com:
- Picture Of Racist Prom Proposal In Minnesota Goes Viral
- Black Students In Big Lake Hope Racist Prom Proposal Incident Won’t Be ‘Swept Under The Rug’
- Mpls. Police: Suspect In Death Of Yadhira Romero Martinez Arrested In Ohio
- Businesses In Northern Minnesota Prepare For Another Summer With Canadian Border Closed