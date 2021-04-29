MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – After many fans already bought in, there are questions about the future of a baseball across the border in Wisconsin.

WCCO reported three years ago how Hudson’s old dog track would transform into the home field for an expansion team.

But, the waiting game has some people looking for refunds.

Eric Salkowski became one of the first to sign up in 2018 for a season tickets to see the St. Croix River Hounds in action the following year.

“I was super excited I know the community was excited too for them to come into town and be ready to play baseball,” Salkowski said.

“A lot of people in the community I know started buying up tickets and started to get set for the baseball season,” he added.

A couple hundred dollars and three seasons later he’s wondering how long they’ll have to wait.

Construction delays first put the summer-collegiate Northwoods League team on hold.

The ballpark was just a part of a $200 million redevelopment of the old dog track in Hudson.

Corporate offices, condos, and a convention center were, too. Last year the pandemic changed plans again.

We only spotted some home construction nearby and a small sign marking the home of the River Hounds.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the team told us “With outdoor restrictions still in place and design changes to address the outdoor gathering concerns, the ownership group is diligently working through those challenges. At this time, it is the intention to begin the build this year.”

The St. Croix River Hounds are considered the stadium tenants. They are now eyeing a 2022 season.

Salkowski wishes they’d be more up front with fans like himself .

“There’s really no communication whatsoever,” he said.

The team told us they appreciate the patience and support but refunds are available.

If they would like to contact the River Hounds regarding their ticket plans email they are asked to email: Info@scriverhounds.com