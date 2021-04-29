MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minneapolis man is accused of killing another man during a robbery at a shop in the Cedar-Riverside neighborhood.

Thirty-year-old Marlow Carson is charged with second-degree murder, first-degree aggravated robbery and possessing ammunition or a firearm after a conviction for a crime of violence, Hennepin County court documents show.

According to a criminal complaint, police were called to a shop on the 400 block of Cedar Avenue Tuesday on a reported robbery and shooting. They found the victim — who community members later identified as 40-year-old Liibaan Baqarre — on the ground behind the counter with multiple gunshot wounds.

Baqarre was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

The shop’s owner told police a man — later identified as Carson — came in, pointed a gun at him and demanded money.

The owner said he told Carson he could take whatever he wanted. Baqarre tried to lock the door, and when he did so, Carson allegedly shot him before fleeing in a black car.

The incident was captured on video camera, the complaint states, and investigators used that video to identify Carson’s vehicle and license plate number.

They tracked the car to a parking lot in St. Paul. When Carson drove away, police pulled him over. He allegedly had a handgun and was wearing the same clothes as the robber caught on video.

In an interview with police, the complaint states, Carson admitted the handgun was his, but said he was not the man who shot Baqarre. After investigators showed him the surveillance video, Carson “made several statements acknowledging his involvement in the incident,” according to the complaint.

Carson referred to himself in the third person during the interview with police, saying, “He had an extremely bad day. He hadn’t planned on hurting anyone and didn’t wake up trying to hurt anyone.”

Cartridge casings recovered from the scene matched casings from Carson’s gun, the complaint states.

Carson is in custody. He has previous convictions for first-degree aggravated robbery and third-degree drug sale.