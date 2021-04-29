CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Local TV, St. Paul News, St. Paul Police Department, Stolen Dog, Veterans

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The St. Paul Police Department is asking the public’s help to reunite a Navy veteran with his stolen dog.

The department said Ladybug, a shar-pei, pit bull and retriever mix, was inside the veteran’s car when it was stolen Tuesday.

(credit: St. Paul Police Department)

The vehicle is a 2008 Dodge Caliber with a missing hub cap on the front passenger side. The car’s front bumper is damaged on the driver’s side.

Ladybug is a registered therapy dog and her owner has health issues, police said. She wears a pink collar and a red therapy dog vest and has a small scar on her rear left leg.

A friend of the owner told WCCO he doesn’t care about the car, he just wants Ladybug back.

Anyone with information about the dog is asked to call 651-266-6546.