MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – As the end of the legislative session nears, DFL lawmakers and Gov. Tim Walz are dialing up the pressure on Republicans to take up their police accountability proposals.

Walz, DFL lawmakers, and one New Republican caucus member all said changes to police policy is one of the top issues at the state capitol.

Several proposals include limiting no-knock warrants, changing how police should approach traffic stops, and requiring the release of body camera footage within 48 hours when someone dies in police custody. But with just weeks left in the session, lawmakers are no closer to a deal.

“Before we had a guilty verdict, we had a guilty system, and it is time that the GOP Senate act on this reality. As we enter negotiations, I recognize that this is a moment where all Minnesotans of conscience fear that Black lives mattering will become a political or partisan issue. It doesn’t need to be this way,” said Rep. Cedrick Frazier of New Hope at a press conference Thursday.

Following Derek Chauvin’s murder conviction last week for George Floyd’s death, Walz vowed to “burn all of his political capital” to push for changes and use his platform as governor to amplify that cause.

“The accountability we saw last week for George Floyd is the floor – not the ceiling – of what we need to do in Minnesota to advance police reform,” Walz said. “True justice comes through real, systemic change to prevent this from happening again.”

The House has passed all of the proposals already in a big budget bill. Other changes include creating a more robust Peace Officer Standards and Training Board to regulate and train officers, ending police-only response to mental health calls, and investing in community healing and trauma services.

Some house members and senators will have their first meeting Monday in what’s called a conference committee – a space to hash things out between the chambers – to walk through everything on the table.

However some Republicans so far have rejected these proposals as a partisan agenda.